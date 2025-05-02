NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 4,212 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 390.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $49.22 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

