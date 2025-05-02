NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 4,686 Shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 909.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Company Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

