NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS YDEC opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

