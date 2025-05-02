NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,233,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 690,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 280,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA TUA opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.