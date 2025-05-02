NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $117,231,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,336,000 after purchasing an additional 763,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,445,000 after purchasing an additional 495,103 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 448,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 590.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 372,247 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

