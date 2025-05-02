NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.59%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

