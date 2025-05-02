NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 730.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,053,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 926,510 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 594,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 285,513 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 43,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

RA stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,281.82%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.