NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 71,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMIT opened at $23.72 on Friday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

