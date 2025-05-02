NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,701,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Amcor by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 138,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 443,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 45,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,566.70. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

