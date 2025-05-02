NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 161.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $75,445.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,814,873 shares in the company, valued at $78,539,473.65. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $55,515.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,187,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,088.65. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,908. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.06. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

