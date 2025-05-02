NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ceragon Networks worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.30 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

