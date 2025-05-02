NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 226.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

