NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $48,009,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,548,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348,112 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,702,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,710,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at $539,963,846.24. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $78.24 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

