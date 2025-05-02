NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 432,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

RMM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

In related news, President Patrick W. Galley purchased 4,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,100. This trade represents a 36.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

