NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 97,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $577,941,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $61,160,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25,929.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total transaction of $389,585.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,271.63. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392 shares of company stock worth $1,875,627. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $144.73 and a one year high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

