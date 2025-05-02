NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 430.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,596 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,953,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 136,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

