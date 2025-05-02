NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 3,111.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $28.01 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.78.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

