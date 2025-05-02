NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 438,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,786,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 83,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SDOG opened at $54.82 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.84.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

