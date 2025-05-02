NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stake in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

FCO opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93. abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

