NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1,170.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,312,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,783,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,437,000. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,200,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,875.9% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 321,371 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $47.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

