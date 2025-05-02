NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEO opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $24.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

