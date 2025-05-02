NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $9.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.