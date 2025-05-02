NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Blade Air Mobility worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 655,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.41. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.