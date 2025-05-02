NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2,317.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE:MCW opened at $7.49 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 42,278 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $359,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,259. This trade represents a 48.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $248,087.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $655,332.42. The trade was a 27.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,009 shares of company stock worth $2,397,123. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.