NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 4,549.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.65 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

