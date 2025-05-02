NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 17,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 333,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after buying an additional 215,840 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Futu by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Futu by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

FUTU stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $130.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

