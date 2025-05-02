NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Itron alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.48. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $215,713.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.