NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,331 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 294,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at $691,218.40. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $354.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

