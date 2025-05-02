NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,847 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1,282.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,470,000 after buying an additional 98,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,468,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

