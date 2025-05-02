NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 88,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EDN opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.28. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.