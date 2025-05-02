NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2,580.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in IDACORP by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in IDACORP by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.67. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $120.84.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

