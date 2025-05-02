NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CM opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

