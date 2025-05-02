NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,257.60. This trade represents a 30.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,973.12. This represents a 25.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $219.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

