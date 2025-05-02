NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 40,051 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,051 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.57. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.56 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

