NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,520,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 776,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,903,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,978,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.53 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

