NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 796 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,185.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBJP opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

