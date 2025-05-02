NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 987 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8,343.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 175,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after buying an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,799,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $383.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

