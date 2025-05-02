NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $84.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

