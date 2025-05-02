NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77. The company has a market cap of £360.19 million, a PE ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 62.90 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.13).

Insider Activity at NewRiver REIT

In other news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 29,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £19,964.12 ($26,523.34). 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

