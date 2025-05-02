Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on May 2nd, 2025

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOGGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 11.4 %

LON:NOG opened at GBX 4.02 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The company has a market capitalization of £10.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.