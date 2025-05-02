Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 11.4 %
LON:NOG opened at GBX 4.02 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The company has a market capitalization of £10.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
