NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $250.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as low as $176.26 and last traded at $184.31, with a volume of 3207989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.62.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.37.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

