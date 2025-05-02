Oklo (OKLO) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is one of 108 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oklo to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oklo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 3 4 0 2.57 Oklo Competitors 1189 4985 4788 102 2.34

Earnings & Valuation

Oklo presently has a consensus price target of $46.40, suggesting a potential upside of 75.98%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Oklo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A $11.87 million -2.60 Oklo Competitors $1,278.12 billion $598.83 million 16.43

Oklo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Oklo Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Volatility and Risk

Oklo has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo’s rivals have a beta of -1.25, indicating that their average share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oklo rivals beat Oklo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

