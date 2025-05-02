Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – April 30th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Kroger, Garmin, CRH, and Lowe’s Companies are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,186,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,257,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Kroger stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,534,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $19.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.22. Garmin has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.72. 2,852,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,918. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.06. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Featured Stories