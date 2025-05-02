Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $88.92 and last traded at $92.08, with a volume of 1043073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.16.

Specifically, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,582,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,793.20. This represents a 45.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 1,100 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $100,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,377.85. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,062.40. This represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Pegasystems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,983,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 798,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,407,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

