Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of BPOP opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. Popular has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $106.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Popular by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Popular by 589.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

