Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Portland General Electric traded as low as $40.92 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 1451738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

