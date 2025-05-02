Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Today – April 30th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, QUALCOMM, and Salesforce are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,450,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,054,424. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $945.15. The company had a trading volume of 490,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $837.19 and a 200 day moving average of $967.68. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $80.67. 3,987,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,096,190. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.39. 2,033,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,859,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.13. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $265.75. 1,092,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.10. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

