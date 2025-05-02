Promising Cannabis Stocks To Consider – April 30th

Get alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, and Canopy Growth are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. 75,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,943. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 2,662,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,503. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $238.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

