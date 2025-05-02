ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BITO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,184.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,226,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,729,000 after buying an additional 2,053,458 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 772,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,898 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,759,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

