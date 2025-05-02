Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,657 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.30. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $1,462,553.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,477.33. This represents a 28.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,140.08. This trade represents a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,786. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

